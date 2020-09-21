Jurgen Klopp issues fitness update as defender faces weeks on the sidelines

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, after the they were both absent for the Reds’ 2-0 win over Chelsea yesterday.

Fabinho filled in alongside Virgil van Dijk and put in a more than impressive shift, in the wake of his team-mates.

But now the boss has issued an update on the fitness of the Liverpool defenders, and it’s better news for Gomez than it is for Matip.

“Joe should be fine. It was not really a big one but we have to see. We should be fine, Monday,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“With Joel, it could be slightly different. It’s not the worst thing in the world but a few weeks, a couple of weeks. Probably after the international break he will be ready again.

“It’s crazy, in one day ‘bam bam’ but we have Fabinho and he played an exceptional game, so that was really, really nice.”

The boss is absolutely spot on – it’s not cool that we’ll be without Matip for a number of weeks, but with Fabinho playing like prime Jamie Carragher at Stamford Bridge – we do have options.

There is another international break in the second week of October, so it’s likely we’ll see the Cameroonian centre-half again shortly after that.

Matip can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to his fitness – he gets back to his best and ‘bam bam’ he’s out for a month. Hopefully he can break that cycle.

At least we’ll have Gomez back soon, though.