Parish labels Palace’s rumoured £25m bid for LFC’s Brewster a ‘total fabrication’

Earlier today, reports gathered pace that Liverpool had received a bid of £19million (plus £6million in add-ons) from Crystal Palace for young forward Rhian Brewster.
The rumours were first brought up by Sky Sports, but then later backed up by the uber-reliable James Pearce.
Rhian Brewster to Crystal Palace gathering pace. Palace prepared to pay £25m and agree to a buyback option. #LFC
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 21, 2020
This news was then thrown into doubt by a tweet from Palace chairman Steve Parish, who labelled the story a ‘total fabrication‘ and asked Sky to take down their article.
We have asked Sky to take this down
as it is a total fabrication from start to finish.
We have not made a bid formal or informal. https://t.co/uIusuAsDcW
— Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) September 21, 2020
To be fair, Parish is hardly going to come out and confirm the bid – but it seems a little odd that someone as reliable as Pearce would have inaccurate information.
Brewster has previously been linked with a move to Sheffield United, and we at Empire of the Kop understand South Yorkshire is considered a favourable destination.
With the signing of Diogo Jota at Liverpool, it seems the young Englishman will have less opportunities at Anfield and a move elsewhere may suit all parties.
In the Sky Sports report linking Brewster with Palace, it’s stated a buy-back clause has been agreed by both clubs – possibly safeguarding the Reds’ investment in the striker.
