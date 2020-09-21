Parish labels Palace’s rumoured £25m bid for LFC’s Brewster a ‘total fabrication’

Earlier today, reports gathered pace that Liverpool had received a bid of £19million (plus £6million in add-ons) from Crystal Palace for young forward Rhian Brewster.

The rumours were first brought up by Sky Sports, but then later backed up by the uber-reliable James Pearce.

Rhian Brewster to Crystal Palace gathering pace. Palace prepared to pay £25m and agree to a buyback option. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 21, 2020

This news was then thrown into doubt by a tweet from Palace chairman Steve Parish, who labelled the story a ‘total fabrication‘ and asked Sky to take down their article.

We have asked Sky to take this down

as it is a total fabrication from start to finish. We have not made a bid formal or informal. https://t.co/uIusuAsDcW — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) September 21, 2020

To be fair, Parish is hardly going to come out and confirm the bid – but it seems a little odd that someone as reliable as Pearce would have inaccurate information.

Brewster has previously been linked with a move to Sheffield United, and we at Empire of the Kop understand South Yorkshire is considered a favourable destination.

With the signing of Diogo Jota at Liverpool, it seems the young Englishman will have less opportunities at Anfield and a move elsewhere may suit all parties.

In the Sky Sports report linking Brewster with Palace, it’s stated a buy-back clause has been agreed by both clubs – possibly safeguarding the Reds’ investment in the striker.