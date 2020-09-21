(Video) Fabinho shows Klopp he doesn’t need a new centre-half with dominant performance v. Chelsea

Fabinho filled in alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back throughout Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were deemed unfit to join the squad, so the Brazilian was taken from midfield to be used as an auxiliary defender.

MORE: (Video) Thiago’s best bits from Liverpool debut shows he’s the absolute business

He’s played there before, and has often be used as a full-back in the past, so it’s not a new thing to him – and you couldn’t half tell last night!

Fabinho dropped a performance we’d have probably never seen from Dejan Lovren on one of his better days, as our No.3 showed Jurgen Klopp he doesn’t need a new centre-half.

Take a watch of the video below: