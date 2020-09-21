(Video) Klopp kicks off on Liverpool bench for celebrating Chelsea sending off

Jurgen Klopp was having none of members of the Liverpool bench celebrating Andreas Christensen’s red card at Stamford Bridge.

The Danish centre-half brought down Sadio Mane when the forward was clearly in on goal, and was sent for an early shower after a review.

Some members of the Liverpool bench celebrated the decision, but an angry Klopp turned around and told them off.

“Are you crazy?!” he said, telling them that’s not something that we do. Absolute class yet again from the German, making sure we’re respected and respectful.

