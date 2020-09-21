(Video) Klopp put Thiago in a headlock after stellar Liverpool debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got new signing Thiago Alcantara in a headlock after the Spaniard made his debut for the Reds over the weekend.

The 2-0 win over Chelsea was perhaps dwarfed by the magnitude of our new No.6 making his first appearance for the Premier League champions.

Thiago was brought off the bench at half-time for Jordan Henderson and put in an incredible shift, being involved in the build-up of both goals.

Klopp was clearly thrilled with his midfielder’s debut, so much so he grabbed him and put him in a headlock after the full-time whistle had gone!

Take a look at the funny video below (via Sky Sports):