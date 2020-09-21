(Video) Klopp put Thiago in a headlock after stellar Liverpool debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got new signing Thiago Alcantara in a headlock after the Spaniard made his debut for the Reds over the weekend.
The 2-0 win over Chelsea was perhaps dwarfed by the magnitude of our new No.6 making his first appearance for the Premier League champions.
Thiago was brought off the bench at half-time for Jordan Henderson and put in an incredible shift, being involved in the build-up of both goals.
Klopp was clearly thrilled with his midfielder’s debut, so much so he grabbed him and put him in a headlock after the full-time whistle had gone!
Take a look at the funny video below (via Sky Sports):
Happy Monday pic.twitter.com/tk0kVdDTEq
— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 21, 2020
