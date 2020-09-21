(Video) Liverpool starlet bags hat-trick in 5-0 thriller with two goals direct from corners

Liverpool U18 star Layton Stewart netted a sublime hat-trick for the young Reds over the weekend in a 5-0 win over Stoke City at the Academy.
The first was a well taken chip from inside the box, the second come from the penalty spot and he rounded it off with a looping header closer to the opposition goalkeeper.
The 5-0 win for the Reds was a thriller in every sense of the word, with a couple of goals coming direct from corner-kicks in what was a nightmare for the young Stoke stopper.
Take a watch of the highlights video below (via LFC TV):
A hat-trick for Stewart… and TWO goals direct from corners 😱 A boss 5-0 win for our U18s on Saturday ⚽️
𝑾𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝑨𝒄𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒚 𝒈𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒐𝒏 @LFCTV + 𝑳𝑭𝑪𝑻𝑽 𝑮𝑶 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 💻📺 pic.twitter.com/RFkTrz2l0k
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2020
COMMENTS