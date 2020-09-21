(Video) Liverpool starlet bags hat-trick in 5-0 thriller with two goals direct from corners

Liverpool U18 star Layton Stewart netted a sublime hat-trick for the young Reds over the weekend in a 5-0 win over Stoke City at the Academy.

The first was a well taken chip from inside the box, the second come from the penalty spot and he rounded it off with a looping header closer to the opposition goalkeeper.

The 5-0 win for the Reds was a thriller in every sense of the word, with a couple of goals coming direct from corner-kicks in what was a nightmare for the young Stoke stopper.

