(Video) New angle shows Firmino told Kepa to make pass seconds before error leading to Mane’s goal

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a day to forget when Liverpool paid Stamford Bridge a visit this weekend.

The Reds were above and beyond the better team, and the 2-0 score-line somewhat reflects the dominance over our Premier League rivals.

Sadio Mane bagged a brace and was the stand-out performer, but his second goal came under unusual circumstances.

Under pressure from the forward, Kepa rushed his clearance and booted it straight into the path of our No.10 for him to slot home with ease.

A new angle of this goal shows Bobby Firmino pointing and shouting as if to tell the Spaniard to make the pass – well, he did, and it resulted in Mane’s second – cheeky!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):