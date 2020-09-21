(Video) Thiago celebrates after knocking Kante off the ball in unseen clip

Thiago’s Liverpool debut was very, very special – the midfielder hadn’t trained with the squad yet, but dropped a performance a seasoned Premier League star would have been proud of.

That being said, the Spain international is one of the world’s finest in his position – so it’s not a big surprise he immediately looked at home with the champions.

One previously unseen moment from the game at Stamford Bridge shows Thiago fist-pumping the air after knocking Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante off the ball.

We really do love to see it it – this fella is like a mix of Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):