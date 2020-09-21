(Video) Thiago’s best bits from Liverpool debut shows he’s the absolute business

New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara made his debut against Chelsea last night, coming off the bench to replace Jordan Henderson at half-time.

The captain was taken off as a precaution – but it was a surprise for Jurgen Klopp to throw our new No.6 in at the deep end.

Though Thiago looked like he didn’t skip a beat, despite not getting a chance to train with the first team yet!

He was a controlling presence in the middle of the park, and the highlights from his cameo at Stamford Bridge shows he’s the absolute business – one of the finest midfielders around.

Take a watch of the video below: