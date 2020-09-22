Barca tried to steal Thiago last Friday, but he was having none of it

#ThiagoFriday will go down in Liverpool folklore.

Liverpool fans knew we had secured a deal for the Spaniard on the Thursday, and woke up the following day waiting for the club to drop an official announcement.

When we eventually did, the fanbase went crazy, and after seeing his debut on Sunday v Chelsea, we think it’s fair to say the hype was justified!

But according to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Thiago’s former club Barcelona tried to hijack the deal at the last minute.

Sporting Director Javier Bordas met with the midfielder – but Thiago informed him that he had his heart set on an Anfield switch after being sold the Liverpool dream by Jurgen Klopp.

A similar thing happened with Naby Keita a few years back, we remember.

There was a point not long ago when Barca would poach any good players we had – and it was easy for them do so.

Now, we’re beating the Catalans to world-class talent on a regular basis.

Oh, how the tables have turned!