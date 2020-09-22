Jordon Ibe delivers heartfelt message, explaining how depression has ruined past few years of his career

There was a time when Liverpool fans were not worried about Raheem Sterling’s exit to Manchester City because we had the more talented Jordon Ibe flying through the ranks…

It sadly didn’t work out like that for the Englishman, although under Jurgen Klopp he did have some promising moments, before being sold to Bournemouth for £15m in 2016.

Despite his potential, Ibe’s career faded on the south coast and he eventually fell out of favour completely with Eddie Howe – with many asking what had gone so wrong.

Ibe, bravely, has taken to Instagram to partly explain why – and also claim that he can now ‘climb out of the darkness’ due to his relationship with his daughter.

You can read his message below.

Well said, Jordon. And we at EOTK wish you plenty of success at Derby County under Wayne Rooney.