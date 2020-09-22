Liverpool in constant contact with Kylian Mbappe over stunning 2021 transfer; Klopp called his father in May – L’Equipe

Liverpool are one of the expected frontrunners for Kylian Mbappe next season – as if this past week could get any more exciting for the Reds!

Not only did we bring in Thiago and Diogo Jota, but we beat Chelsea 2-0 and are now being seriously linked with the heir to Lionel Messi’s throne.

L’Equipe, the trusted French publication, have claimed Jurgen Klopp spoke with Mbappe’s father Wilfried back in May – and that the Reds are definitely eyeing the situation – with the forward’s contract expiring in two years.

In 2021, he’ll have just one year left on it, which will put any prospective buyer in a powerful position.

L’Equipe do also state that Real Madrid are a very willing suitor, and if it turns out to be a bidding between us and them for Mbappe, we might be in trouble.

That being said, the pull of Klopp over the past few years has proven astronomical – and if Mbappe decides he wants to be Anfield bound – it could swing his next move in our favour.

Still, we’re bathing in the glory of the Thiago deal right now – this one can wait!