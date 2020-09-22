Liverpool predicted XI v. Lincoln – Reds duo set to be handed debuts in EFL Cup clash

Liverpool are set to take on League One minnows Lincoln City in the EFL Cup later this week at the Sincil Bank Stadium.

Whatever team the reigning Premier League champions put out, they’ll be considered heavy favourites against the East Midlands outfit.

But nothing can be taken for granted in domestic cup competitions, and the Reds have been on the bitter end of a few giant-killings over the years.

It’s hard to predict what Jurgen Klopp will do at the best of times, but with his history of not taking the EFL Cup too seriously, it’s expected the boss will get experimental on Thursday night.

Between the sticks will likely be Adrian, with Alisson’s fitness being a priority for the Reds’ charge on the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Given the injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, the Reds may opt for an unusually strong back four. We’d tip Virgil van Dijk to play alongside one of the younger players – perhaps Billy Koumetio.

MORE: Solid source claims Sarr set to sign for Liverpool even after Jota transfer confirmed

Fresh from a tough game at Stamford Bridge, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will likely make way for Neco Williams and potential debutant Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield is an interesting one – Jordan Henderson is almost certainly ruled out, but Klopp will be eager to keep some authority in the middle of the park and could opt for Thiago.

If so, it could prove to be a good opportunity for Curtis Jones to play alongside the Spain international as he continues to gel into the team.

The third midfield spot could go to a handful of players, but if Thiago is sitting deep then Naby Keita could be set loose on Lincoln.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino are likely to be handed a break, with Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott set to get the nod, alongside another potential debutant in Diogo Jota.

EOTK’s XI: Adrian, van Dijk, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Williams, Thiago, Jones, Keita, Jota, Elliott, Minamino