Liverpool showed interest in 23-goal Canadian starlet before signing Jota

Diogo Jota has not long been revealed as Liverpool’s latest signing in the summer transfer window, joining the Reds for a fee of around £41million.

But the former Wolves star reportedly wasn’t the only option for Jurgen Klopp this month, with Canadian starlet Jonathan David also being considered.

The 20-year-old is currently plying his trade in France with Lille, but The Athetlic’s James Pearce claims he could have turned up at Anfield this summer.

David primarily operates as an attacking midfielder, but has shown capabilities of playing out a bit wider and as a centre-forward – likely where Klopp would have played him.

It remains to be seen just how interested the Premier League champions were in the Canadian, with the youngster swapping Gent for Lille last month.

The Reds certainly have an eye for recruiting some of the brightest young talents from around the world, with Harvey Elliott and Billy Koumetio being proof of that.

David moved for a fee of around £27million [via Transfermarkt], so he’s clearly further along in his development than the Reds’ youth players – but the point stands.

The Canadian international bagged 23 goals in 40 appearances in the Belgian top flight last season, so it seems Lille have got a real gem on their hands.