Liverpool’s new Nike kits ‘have all broken records for sales’ in what will be much needed financial boost

Liverpool’s finances, like every other football club, have taken a battering in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact fans are not and will not be allowed into grounds for some time.

So the fact our new Nike kits have flown off the shelves will be a real help – and we can only imagine new signing Thiago will have sent orders berserk over the weekend – too!

David Lynch of the Standard shared the news on Twitter yesterday:

#LFC have revealed that their home, away and third kits for this season have all broken records for sales compared to past campaigns. Donating 100 of the Nike home kits to young people in the Anfield area to celebrate. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) September 21, 2020

Liverpool’s deal with Nike is a smart one… They’re paying us much less upfront as a yearly payment, but we’re getting a percentage of the money generated from worldwide sales on top.

So if the kits do well, as well as the other merchandise, the arrangement could be an absolutely enormous one – and this news suggests it’s all going in the right direction.

Perhaps this helped us get Thiago and Diogo Jota over the line – who knows!