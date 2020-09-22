Liverpool’s new Nike kits ‘have all broken records for sales’ in what will be much needed financial boost

Liverpool’s finances, like every other football club, have taken a battering in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact fans are not and will not be allowed into grounds for some time.

So the fact our new Nike kits have flown off the shelves will be a real help – and we can only imagine new signing Thiago will have sent orders berserk over the weekend – too!

David Lynch of the Standard shared the news on Twitter yesterday:

Liverpool’s deal with Nike is a smart one… They’re paying us much less upfront as a yearly payment, but we’re getting a percentage of the money generated from worldwide sales on top.

So if the kits do well, as well as the other merchandise, the arrangement could be an absolutely enormous one – and this news suggests it’s all going in the right direction.

Perhaps this helped us get Thiago and Diogo Jota over the line – who knows!

 

