Solid source claims Sarr set to sign for Liverpool even after Jota transfer confirmed

Liverpool have not long confirmed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanders for a fee of around £41million.

It was assumed the forward was brought to Anfield instead of Watford star Ismaila Sarr, but France Football seem to think otherwise.

In an intriguing report – via Sport Witness – the reliable outlet claim a fee of around £35million has been agreed between Liverpool and the Hornets for the Senegal international.

Even though Sarr is a quality player – having already brought in Jota, we find it difficult to understand where he’d get regular game-time in the current squad.

With the likes of Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri around, the Reds are pretty stack for options up top.

France Football’s report is short and sweet on Sarr to Liverpool, as stated by Sport Witness, but they’re certainly aware of Jota’s recent move.

For the Reds to make a move for the Watford forward, we expect there will need to be at least one of Origi or Shaqiri departing the club – but nothing is certain in football.

This is one to keep an eye on, Reds!