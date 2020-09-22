(Video) 90 seconds of Fabinho brilliance from 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho filled in alongside Virgil van Dijk for injured defensive duo Joel Matip and Joe Gomez when the Reds took on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

The auxiliary centre-half was more than impressive in his untypical role and dropped a 10/10 performance, registering a clean sheet thanks to Alisson stopping Jorginho’s penalty.

Taking Fabinho away from midfield is obviously not the most ideal scenario, but it’s good for Jurgen Klopp to know he can rely on his No.3’s versatility.

Take a look at his best bits from the game below (via LFC TV):