(Video) Alisson spotted playing hijinks on Mane after bagging impressive brace

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had a little surprise for Sadio Mane after his Man of the Match performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The forward bagged a brace and run the Blues’ defence ragged, but his Brazilian team-mate kept things light and playful post-match.

Just as Alisson was about to give an interview after the game, he sneaked up behind Mane and squirted his water bottle at him, and they both laughed.

It’s nice to see the lads enjoying themselves whilst also smashing it on the field.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):