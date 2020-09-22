(Video) Brilliant Firmino & Salah build-up play revealed in new angle of Mane goal

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at the weekend, and the Reds’ media team has dropped the newest instalment of Inside: Anfield, which shows the best bits from behind the scenes on match-days.

New signing Thiago was involved early on in the second-half as Sadio Mane bagged the opener with a brilliant headed effort, but the build-up play by Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino went somewhat underappreciated at the time.

A sharp one-two between Bobby and the Egyptian King on the edge of Chelsea’s box set the Brazilian up to whip in an on-the-money cross for Mane to head the opener home.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4.39: