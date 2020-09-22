(Video) Bromance brews between Thiago and Liverpool team-mate after 2-0 win

Liverpool star signing Thiago Alcantara is seemingly already making friends at his new club, following a cameo in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Chelsea.

The Spain international was involved in the build-up play of Sadio Mane’s opening goal at Stamford Bridge in the second-half, as was team-mate Naby Keita.

As the players all rushed over to the forward to celebrate taking the lead, Thiago ran over the Liverpool No.8 to celebrate with him.

It’s lovely to see the Spaniard gelling with the lads so well already.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):