(Video) Thiago shows off silky skills at Stamford Bridge in unseen footage

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara made his debut for the Premier League champions over the weekend, as the Reds picked up three points at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international was brought off the bench to replace captain Jordan Henderson, who picked up a knock – and he made a great first impression.

Prior to his introduction at half-time, Thiago warmed himself up by performing some silky skills as he passed the ball between his new team-mates.

