‘What a boss!’ Journalist spots what Thiago says to Andy Robertson and loves it

Anyone up for some more Thiago content?!

We’re not sure a goalless 45 minute cameo has ever pleased Reds more than the Spaniard’s on Sunday afternoon…

Thiago came on at half-time and bullied Chelsea’s ten-men relentlessly, racking up passes galore and controlling the game’s tempo from the very centre of the pitch.

It looked like he’d been a Premier League player for years – and not one who had yet to train with his team-mates.

According to Julien Laurens of ESPN, he heard Thiago geeing up Andy Robertson – or ‘Robbo’ when the Scot harried to win back possession, too!

This is hardly groundbreaking stuff – you could hear Liverpool’s players encouraging each other to press throughout the 90 minutes – and in one instance it directly led to Sadio Mane’s second goal – but this story still makes us smile.

Thiago has been in Liverpool two minutes and already he shouts “go go Robbo, yeah Robbo” when Robertson presses and recovers the ball! What a boss! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) September 20, 2020

Now, Jurgen Klopp will have to decide whether to throw Thiago in from the outset against Arsenal next Monday evening.

We really, really hope he does!