Wijnaldum rejects new Liverpool contract offer – report

Netherlands star Gini Wijnaldum has reportedly rejected a fresh contract offer from Liverpool.

The midfielder is said to have held positive talks with manager Jurgen Klopp earlier this month – as per Sky Sports – but it now seems the club still aren’t meeting his demands.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Wijnaldum is holding out for a contract at least four years in length.

The arrival of Thiago Alcantara isn’t mentioned, as the Dutchman is seemingly happy to continue the fight for a regular starting place at Anfield.

Gini is Klopp’s most used midfielder since the German took the reigns at Liverpool in 2015, after leaving Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Most minutes played for Klopp at #LFC ⤵️ 18,116 ➡️ Firmino

14,514 ➡️ Wijnaldum

14,250 ➡️ Mané

13,851 ➡️ Milner

13,450 ➡️ Henderson [via @playmaker_EN] pic.twitter.com/4ky2AskKnl — Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) September 3, 2020

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Wijnaldum, but all the sounds from the Dutchman’s side is that he just wants a lengthier deal.

A contract four to five years in length could present some issues further down the line if the midfielder’s performance drops off in his 30s.

Wijnaldum could be forced to spend most of his time on the bench, which isn’t great for his late-career and wouldn’t be appreciated by the ones paying his wages.