Big Harry Wilson transfer update delivered by James Pearce as Liverpool’s exodus begins

Liverpool brought in Thiago and Diogo Jota at the end of last week, but from now until the end of the season, it’s all about the outgoings.

A number of current Reds are surplus to requirements – such as Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Nat Philipps and potentially Rhian Brewster…

The former is a big target for Burnley, says James Pearce, and Sean Dyche’s outfit are in talks with us over the deal.

Liverpool in discussions with Burnley over the possible sale of Harry Wilson. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 23, 2020

Burnley are a great fit for Wilson, because the Welshman absolutely thrives from deadball situations. In fact, it defines him as a player – and whipping in top-quality left-footed freekicks and corners would suit Burnley perfectly.

We’re not sure what we’ll be able to get for him, but if Ki-Jana Hoever earned us £10m, it’ll be more than that.

Rhian Brewster is the most valuable of the potentially for-sale, but Grujic and Shaqiri are good players who’ll definitely suit a top-flight club somewhere in Europe.

Michael Edwards will go some way in balancing the chequebook before the window closes – that’s for sure.