Klopp & co. watched ‘perfect’ Thiago win the UCL from LFC’s training camp in Austria

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his staff watched the Champions League final from the training camp in Austria this summer as Bayern Munich claimed a sixth title.

They were particularly interested in one man — Thiago Alcantara.

The Reds had been heavily linked with a move for the Spain international – and the transfer finally come off earlier this month!

According to The Athletic, the Liverpool entourage were keeping an eye on the midfielder and decided he was ‘perfect’ after watching the final.

The end of Bayern’s season in Europe was expected to be a turning point for Thiago’s move to the Reds, but it took a little longer than anticipated.

The relentless 24-hour news cycle nowadays doesn’t really allow for transfer rumours to slowly progress until it’s a done deal and the player is in a new shirt.

These deals are complex and aren’t sped up by the likes of Fabrizio Romano answering questions from excited fans on Twitter every other day.

That isn’t to say these reporters are to blame, they’re just providing what they’re asked for – it’s just the expectation has changed in the social media era.

Thiago made his debut for Liverpool in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, playing 45 minutes in place of captain Jordan Henderson, who went off injured at half-time.