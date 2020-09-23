Liverpool ‘Boom Room’ exhibition now open 

In a new exhibition added to the Anfield museum, Liverpool FC’s recent achievements will for the first time be displayed together and open for public viewing. Titled the Boom Room, the exhibition has been constructed to tell the narrative of Jurgen Klopp’s bringing Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years. These achievements are freshly celebrated as The Reds look forward to a challenging season in English and European football.

On display will be the clubs four most recent silverware additions to their accolades, which had not previously been assembled in unison. Forming a new display in the Kop Bar, these include the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup as well as the FIFA World Cup trophies. Further pieces include the training wear of key members, such as Klopp’s signature tracksuit and captain Jordan Henderson’s kit. Other pieces of signed gear join a bottle of beer from Anfield’s trophy night that remains unopened.

Paid museum tours can be booked throughout October, and with the introduction of the Boom Room the existing Steven Gerrard exhibition will be phased out. Frustrating to Liverpool fans will be the continued restrictions on attendance and occupancy due to coronavirus social distancing protocols. These limitations are a continuation of those in place earlier this summer with the reopening of the Anfield museum.

For such a historic two years fans have been repeatedly been denied the space to celebrate. In July the Premier League trophy was only able to be shown under extremely confined circumstances. However, as a bright spot in a dark time the trophy was taken through local NHS hospitals in addition to other community initiatives.

With an underwhelming atmosphere for intense triumph, the club heads into what shall be a grueling season in top-flight football. Bookmakers have replaced Liverpool as the favourite to win the Premier League and Champions League with Manchester City and Bayern Munich, respectively. While Liverpool still holds the second or third place in the odds, returning to the pitch so soon after completing the previous season filled with so much uncertainty will certainly take its toll. Little movement to or from Anfield during this transfer window suggests Klopp still has confidence in his core squad to add to the Boom Room’s many display pieces, and with a tough tie ahead this week against Arsenal this resolve will indeed be tested.