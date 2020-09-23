Liverpool duo face uncertain future as Reds focus on outgoings after signing Thiago & Jota

Liverpool are reportedly turning their attention to selling players for the remainder of the transfer window after confirming the signings of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

That’s according to the Echo, who claim rumours of Schalke defender Ozan Kabak joining the Reds are wide of the mark.

Their report – which was penned by Paul Gorst – explains that Rhian Brewster’s future is still very much in the air – but Sheffield United are an interested party.

Empire of the Kop understands the Blades are seen as a favourable option for a loan deal, with the Premier League’s biggest clubs trusting Chris Wilder.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s Anfield future is also up for question – the Swiss flyer garnered interest from Sevilla and Roma in January, but bids are yet to arrive this summer.

The Reds could look to sell the winger for around £25million, making a profit on the former Stoke City star.

Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson are two more prominent names in the Echo report, with Liverpool said to be looking for around £40million for the pair.

Loris Karius’s future is set in stone – there are no plans to keep him at Anfield, with Adrian serving as Alisson’s deputy.