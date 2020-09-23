Pep Lijnders backs plans for Premier League clubs to help those in the lower leagues

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who is on press conference duty for the EFL Cup in the absence of Jurgen Klopp, has thrown his weight behind a new idea to help clubs in the lower leagues of English football.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League champions have offered to cover the cost of Lincoln City’s COVID-19 testing for players and staff ahead of their League Cup fixture this week.

There is no doubt the core of the Merseyside club will be completely up for this idea, with Scousers particularly known for wanting to help out their fellow man – something Klopp and Lijnders have in common.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Lincoln – Reds duo set to be handed debuts in EFL Cup clash

Speaking ahead of the EFL Cup clash against Lincoln City, the Dutchman threw his weight behind the idea and said “life is a team sport” in regards to helping clubs further down the football pyramid.

“A healthy economy only exists if you try to help the ones who need it most. Life is a team sport, I would say,” he told Evening Standard reporter David Lynch.

We at Empire of the Kop completely support the idea of helping teams in the lower leagues with a financial boost – too many clubs are in danger of being wound up because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it only makes sense that the rich help the most vulnerable.