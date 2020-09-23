(Photo) Billboard celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title pops up in Belfast

A new billboard has been thrown up in Belfast, Northern Ireland to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League title.

It’s an advert by our friends over at The Anfield Wrap, but we at Empire of the Kop think it’s classy and love that creators are doing their bit to connect fans all over.

“Ats us nai,” in the corner of the billboard is a fun nod to the local dialect – to the uninitiated, it’s not actually Gaelic, it’s just ‘that’s us now’ written phonetically in a Belfast accent!

Take a look at the awesome billboard below: