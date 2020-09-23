Thiago won’t touch ‘This Is Anfield’ sign until he’s won a trophy after Torres chat

New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara has promised he won’t touch the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign above the tunnel at the stadium until he wins a trophy.

The Spaniard has explained Fernando Torres told him about the tradition and he’s revealed he will respect it – as you can see/hear in the video below:

Aww Thiago talking to Torres about the anfield sign love that 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/WcJk0sFB9j — Maya (@Mxyaaa1_) September 22, 2020

LFC TV dropped a phenomenal piece of content yesterday – Thiago’s signing day vlog, taken from his own perspective – and it was in this he explained his decision.

The ‘This Is Anfield’ sign was first installed by the legendary Bill Shankly to remind our lads who they’re playing for and the opposition who they’re playing against.

It was later replaced during the 1970s and removed in 1998, and the original would not return until Brendan Rodgers dug it out in 2012 and reinstalled it.

Not long after Jurgen Klopp took the reigns at Anfield, he told his players they had to earn the right to touch the coveted sign.

This changed for the Reds at the end of the 2018/19 season when they won the Champions League, meaning they’d passed the quota to touch it.

New signing Thiago says he will respect the tradition and will not lay a finger on the sign until he’s done the same as his new team-mates.