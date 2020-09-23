(Video) Go behind-the-scenes of Thiago’s first day as a Liverpool player with incredible footage

The content buzzing around Liverpool and Thiago Alcantara is being gobbled up by supporters, with fans looking to get their next fix of the Spaniard as soon as possible.

LFC TV quenched this thirst – and then some – by dropping two phenomenal videos from the day our new No.6 signed his contract with the Reds at Anfield.

MORE: Thiago won’t touch ‘This Is Anfield’ sign until he’s won a trophy for Liverpool

One is purely created by the media team, but the other is a vlog-style diary from Thiago’s perspective, allowing fans to follow his journey from Munich to Merseyside.

You can watch both below (via LFC TV):