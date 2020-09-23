(Video) Lijnders says signing Thiago keeps Liverpool “unpredictable” on the attack

In the absence of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders was on press conference duty ahead of the Reds’ EFL Cup clash with Lincoln City tomorrow.

Obviously new star signing Thiago Alcantara was brought up – and the Dutchman explained his signing keeps the Premier League champions “unpredictable”.

The Spain international is deadly in build-up play and able to split defences in half with an one-the-money pass, so we’re more than inclined to agree with Pep!

Take a watch of the video below: