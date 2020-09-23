(Video) Liverpool “deserves” world-class players like Thiago, says Lijnders

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders was on press conference duty in the absence of Jurgen Klopp, ahead of the Reds’ EFL Cup clash with Lincoln City this week.

Obviously new star signing Thiago Alcantara was brought up – and the Dutchman explained the Premier League champions “deserves” players of his calibre.

We can’t help but agree with Lijnders here – it’s great to see Liverpool buying from the absolute pinnacle of the market, refusing to stand still at the top.

Take a watch of the video below: