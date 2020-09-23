(Video) Thiago and Jota loving life with in Liverpool training rondos

We still haven’t got quite used to the idea that Thiago and Diogo Jota signed in the space of two says last week!

It was a real whirlwind and something that undeniably bolstered the fanbase at the beginning of our title defence.

Thiago shone on debut v Chelsea, but Jota has yet to feature. However, the Portuguese is almost certain to start v Lincoln in the FA Cup on Thursday night – and we’re very much looking forward to seeing what he can offer us on the left flank.

He comes with a big price-tag, although it’ll be paid over many years, alleviating any major financial spend in 2020.

Thiago may start as well, although we’d suggest his performance at Stamford Bridge makes him a more likely part of the Premier League side v Arsenal next up.

