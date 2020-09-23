(Video) Thiago shakes phone in excitement after arriving at Anfield to sign for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara travelled to Merseyside on the day he signed for Liverpool without a full media team, so he recorded a video diary.

It’s absolutely unreal content – and you can watch the full thing below, but one moment stands out to us as pretty special.

The midfielder was very excited when he arrived at Anfield, so much so he started shaking his phone at the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign above the tunnel.

It’s very wholesome content and nice to see Thiago was just as excited as us fans!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 0:54: