(Video) Thiago tells Fabinho: ‘You give me a hard job to play in midfield – then play CB like that? F***’

An eagle-eyed Liverpool fan on Reddit has spotted a conversation Thiago and Fabinho had at the end of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Thiago, fresh off the back of a sensational 45 minute debut, told his fellow Portuguese speaker Fabinho, “You already give me a hard job playing in midfield and now at CB you play like that… F*ck!”

This means that Thiago is aware it’ll be tough for him to always play in his favoured no.6 role – but also that he recognises how impressive it was to see Fabinho switch up so effortlessly.

You can see the moment in the video below, courtesy of LFCTV, here:

Fabinho is a world-class holding player, but perhaps his performance at the back shows Liverpool can use him alongside Virgil van Dijk, which allows our world-class new signing the role as our deepest lying midfielder.

Thiago will be far more creative here and move the ball faster as well. In fact, we don’t think there’s any better on the planet in his position – and if this is the way Jurgen Klopp sees us going forward, we’re all for it.

It’s a long season though, and we imagine it’ll very much be horses for courses.