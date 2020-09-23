(Video) Thiago FaceTimes son to show off his new Liverpool shirt in signing day vlog

It’s fair to say Thiago was excited on the day he signed for Liverpool – and it can all be seen in LFC TV’s newest drops on their YouTube channel.

In previously unseen footage, the Spain international FaceTimes his young son (Gabriel) while wearing his new kit for the first time.

The midfielder tries to explain that he’s just getting some photos taken, but Gabriel was asking what team he’s signing for and whether he’s about to go and play.

Wholesome and adorable – welcome to Liverpool, the whole Alcantara family!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 2.45: