“Great to see” – Many Liverpool fans react as Tsimikas & Jota picked for EFL Cup clash

New Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas will make his debut for the Reds tonight in the EFL Cup away at Lincoln City.

But he may not be the only one – because Diogo Jota is on the bench and could very well make an appearance later in the game.

The full line-up can be seen below:

The team news is in – Tsimikas starts and Jota is on the bench! What do we think of that, Reds?! 🔴 #LFC #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/NkSj5RkW8M — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 24, 2020

Loads of Liverpool fans on social media have been going mad for the news of a potential double debut for Tsimikas and Jota.

One fan said it’s ‘great to see‘, while others were concerned Virgil van Dijk may pick up an injury in a game that could probably be won without him.

MORE: Lincoln City boss labels Jurgen Klopp the world’s best manager ahead of EFL Cup clash

Both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have faced fitness issues of late, so that’s perhaps why the Dutchman has been ushered in for the game – to offer a bit of seniority in the defence.

The appearances of Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson in the full team are interesting, with the trio said to be attracting interest in the transfer market this summer. Rhian Brewster is absent for the game, so speculation surrounding his future is bound to be rife over the next few days!

But that shouldn’t distract from what should be a special day for Tsimikas and Jota, with the pair both set to make their Liverpool debuts tonight – but some fans feel as if the Portuguese forward should’ve started.

Here is what some Kopites on Twitter have said:

I like it, great to see Tsimikas making his official debut, hopefully we see some of Jota second half too. But all I really want is a win and VVD not to get injured tbh — Omar 🔀 (@topimpacat) September 24, 2020

Why we risking VVD vs Lincoln 🥴 Jota should have started and where's Thiago 🤪 — Ryan (@RyanFretwell__) September 24, 2020

Taki down the middle & Origi get out for Jota please 🙏 https://t.co/UlyBhTbYLB — Ewan (@EwanMP) September 24, 2020

Players i'm excited to see tonight:

Taki ofc

Jota if he comes on🥵

Grujic, ngl haven't seen much of him so want to see what he offers

Tsimi🥵

Jones, hope he is creative tonight https://t.co/ONC0xnqMlw — Jack (@HendoShuffle14) September 24, 2020

Solid team but VVD should hv been rested !!! — LJ_LFC (@LJ_LFC_08) September 24, 2020

surely this means jota starts on monday — Harris🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lfcharris8) September 24, 2020

Bit overkill wow😭 great to see Shaq. Disappointed not to see Jota — George 🔴 (@SeventySixRole) September 24, 2020

Wanted to see Jota lads pic.twitter.com/2SDxcyst3K — 19 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) September 24, 2020

Really looking forward to seeing Tsimikas — Karl (@KFWM99) September 24, 2020

Tsimikas, Shaq and Grujic starts 😍 https://t.co/OB5FjJZNzh — gza (@Gz_ahmad) September 24, 2020