“Great to see” – Many Liverpool fans react as Tsimikas & Jota picked for EFL Cup clash

New Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas will make his debut for the Reds tonight in the EFL Cup away at Lincoln City.

But he may not be the only one – because Diogo Jota is on the bench and could very well make an appearance later in the game.

The full line-up can be seen below:

Loads of Liverpool fans on social media have been going mad for the news of a potential double debut for Tsimikas and Jota.

One fan said it’s ‘great to see‘, while others were concerned Virgil van Dijk may pick up an injury in a game that could probably be won without him.

Both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have faced fitness issues of late, so that’s perhaps why the Dutchman has been ushered in for the game – to offer a bit of seniority in the defence.

The appearances of Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson in the full team are interesting, with the trio said to be attracting interest in the transfer market this summer. Rhian Brewster is absent for the game, so speculation surrounding his future is bound to be rife over the next few days!

But that shouldn’t distract from what should be a special day for Tsimikas and Jota, with the pair both set to make their Liverpool debuts tonight – but some fans feel as if the Portuguese forward should’ve started.

