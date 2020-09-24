“Joke of a player” – Former LFC Academy starlet lauds Curtis Jones after brilliant brace

Liverpool star Curtis Jones had a first-half to remember in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City, as he bagged a brace any senior player would have been proud of.

The midfielder has so much self-belief to take on a shot – and he’s more often than not absolutely right to do so.

He backs himself all the way and so do we!

Former Liverpool Academy starlet Shamal George, now playing for Colchester United, was keeping an eye on his old team-mates and lauded Jones for his performance.

“We need to start taking ’bout this kid more. Joke of a player,” the young goalkeeper tweeted during the game – and it’s hard to disagree.

Need to start talking bout this kid more. Joke of a player @curtisjr_10 #LFC pic.twitter.com/uyXPZWFpye — Shamal George (@shamalgeorge) September 24, 2020

At just 19 years of age, Jones is already breaking into the Liverpool senior team in a similar way Trent Alexander-Arnold did a few season ago.

Time will tell for the midfielder, but he’s looking seriously promising and very much worthy of wearing that coveted No.17 shirt.

This season will be big for Jones’ development, but he’s clearly already got the full backing of manager Jurgen Klopp. Exciting times!