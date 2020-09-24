Lincoln City boss labels Jurgen Klopp the world’s best manager ahead of EFL Cup clash

Lincoln City’s Michael Appleton has called Jurgen Klopp the best manager in the world ahead of the Imps’ clash with Liverpool in the EFL Cup tonight.

The Salford-born boss is realistic in his expectations of who his team are expected to line-up against tonight, suggesting the Reds will get experimental.

“This is the best manager in the world. I’ve looked at teams [Klopp] put out last year. I know they have players who need minutes, I know he’ll want to try out a couple of new signings,” Appleton told the Telegraph.

“But one whatever the eleven, the way they play and the way they set up are always the same.

“It’ll be 4-3-3 and there are certain areas of pitch where the front players like to pick up the ball. We have to be aware enough to make sure we get there first.”

While Appleton is probably right in saying the Reds will line up in a typical 4-3-3 formation, it’s easier said than done making sure opposition players are able to keep up.

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are expected to start for Liverpool tonight according to Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock, so the Imps are in for a challenge.

The Reds are probably going to be weakest at the back, with youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Rhys Williams said to be getting the nod, so hitting us on the counter may their best bet.

But that usually plays right into our hands as we’re rapid on the counter-attack – one thing’s for sure – this will be an interesting game tonight, Reds!