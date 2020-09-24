Ljinders tips “pressing monster” Jota to smash it at Liverpool

Liverpool signed Diogo Jota from Wolves this summer to add some more depth behind superstars Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

The Portugal international joins for a fee of around £41million and assistant manager Pep Ljinders has tipped the forward for success at Anfield.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s EFL Cup clash with Lincoln City later on today, Jurgen Klopp’s right hand man labelled Jota a “pressing monster”.

“What can I say? His technical level is on the same as our front three,” Pep said. “He has so much future in the game and he will have a great pathway inside our club.

“He’s like a pressing monster, so he will fit in straight away.

“In Portugal, they all say what a great signing Liverpool made, because they know exactly how he is and what kind of potential he still has.

“He will fit into our style. We are happy with him, and all the things we heard are true. He is a very professional, passionate, dedicated, brave player.”

Certainly high praise for the new recruit from the assistant manager, who seemingly could be in charge away at Lincoln City tonight if Klopp doesn’t fancy it.

Jota could make his debut in the EFL Cup, but he’d have hoped for a stadium packed with fans – that isn’t the case right now, but we’ll all be able to cheer him on from the stands soon enough.

Able to play anywhere across the front three, the forward will offer greater depth for Liverpool trio Salah, Mane and Firmino – with Divock Origi very much a hit-or-miss option.