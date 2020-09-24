MotM Curtis Jones says he’ll “show up” any time he’s called upon by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones dropped a 10/10 performance for the Reds in the EFL Cup on Thursday night, bagging himself an impressive brace inside the first-half.

The midfielder was awarded the Man of the Match award after the full-time whistle for a great all around shift from the 19 year old.

Jones pledged that he will show up any time he’s called upon by manager Jurgen Klopp, in somewhat of an acceptance speech for the award!

“I’ve always said, whenever I’m called upon I’ll give 100 per cent. I’m waiting for my turn, and any time I’m called upon I’ll show up, 100 per cent,” he’s quoted as saying by Neil Jones.

We at Empire of the Kop love Jones and everything about him – from the way he conducts himself in interviews to his self-belief on the pitch – he’s class.

The midfielder is breaking into the Liverpool first team in a similar way to Trent Alexander-Arnold, when the mercurial full-back earned Klopp’s trust a few seasons ago.

The coveted No.17 shirt suits the Toxteth born lad very well, and we tip Jones for a fantastic future at Anfield – especially if he continues his fiery form of late!