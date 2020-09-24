“Our B team would finish top 6” – Many Liverpool fans are buzzing with rampant Reds

Liverpool got off to a flying start in their League Cup clash with Lincoln City on Thursday night, going in at half-time 4-0 up.

The starting eleven for the Reds was fairly experimental, with Marko Grujic in the middle, Xherdan Shaqiri on the wing and Kostas Tsimikas making his debut.

The Swiss flyer bagged the opener – a glorious, pin-point free-kick from the right of Lincoln’s goal area.

Takumi Minamino followed with a belter of his own, before youngster Curtis Jones bagged a brace to round the half off.

It’s fair to say many Liverpool fans were ecstatic with what they’d seen from a new-look Liverpool side, with only Virgil van Dijk keeping his place from the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

One enthusiastic supporter went as far as to suggest ‘our B team would finish in top 6‘…

Maybe a little over the top for a convincing lead over a League One side, but we wouldn’t put it passed the plucky Reds!

Loads of supporters tweeted with joy throughout the game, after having some reservations before kick-off.

Here’s some selected Twitter posts by Liverpool fans reacting to the first-half:

