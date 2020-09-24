Pearce provides update on Wijnaldum’s future amid Liverpool contract rejection claims

Rumblings out of Anfield suggest midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has rejected a new long-term contract from Liverpool and could leave the club for free next summer.

That’s according to a report by Football Insider, who claim the Netherlands star is hoping to be offered a deal four to five years in length.

Reliable journalist James Pearce has provided an update on Wijnaldum’s short-term future on The Athletic’s LFC-themed podcast, The Red Agenda.

Speaking on the Liverpool star’s future, the reporter suggests the Reds aren’t looking to phase Gini out and his inclusion thus far is proof of that.

“I think the fact that he’s been picked to play those opening two league games, speaks volumes that Klopp clearly hasn’t got any doubts whatsoever about his immediate commitment,” Pearce said.

“Rewind a few weeks, and the club’s stance was very much that they would only proceed with the Thiago [Alcantara] deal if another centre-midfielder was to leave and clearly, they were braced for a bid from Barcelona for Wijnaldum.

“It was well-documented that [Ronald] Koeman is a massive fan of his, but that bid wasn’t forthcoming and then the discussions that Klopp had with Wijnaldum after he came back from international duty were very positive.

“My information is that there’s still no sign of him suddenly going to be putting pen to paper on a new contract. I’m sure Liverpool will have another try at trying to do that, but the word at the moment is that even if that doesn’t happen, he will stay for the rest of this season.”

So, Pearce has confirmed that the worst-case scenario is that of Emre Can’s Anfield departure a few years back when the German ran down his contract to sign for Juventus on a Bosman transfer.

The idea that Liverpool could ‘have another try’ at getting Wijnaldum tied down to a new deal is encouraging. The midfielder has shown no signs of wanting to leave, it certainly seems a possibility.

Let’s hope something can be sorted out, Reds – our No.5 is an important cog in Jurgen Klopp’s system, and having him around only strengthens our position.