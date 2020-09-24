(Video) Curtis Jones in insane form with first-half brace, which included Cruyff-turn and brilliant use of instep

Curtis Jones loves to shoot with his instep.

We saw the technique v Everton in the FA Cup last season, and tonight, he did it again in the EFL Cup v Lincoln.

Jones got the ball in the penalty box, made space on his right, and found the corner of the net with the goalkeeper having no chance.

We feel sorry for the lad, as Xherdan Shaqiri and Taki Minamino had already curled in stunners before this even happened – just half an hour in the game.

Minutes later, Jones added another – thanks to a deflection – but his skill in making it happen was sensational.

Check them out below – what a player!

Pictures courtesy of beIN SPORTS: