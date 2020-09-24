(Video) Excited Jota films streets of Liverpool before signing contract at Anfield

It’s fair to say new Liverpool signing Diogo Jota was excited as he travelled to Anfield to sign his new contract with the Premier League champions.

The Portugal international was filmed taking some personal videos of the streets of the city on his way to the stadium.

It’s really good to see the enthusiasm displayed by Jota, who is clearly an admirer of the club – if he takes this attitude onto the pitch, we bet he’ll light up the league in the years to come!

