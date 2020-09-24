(Video) “F***!” – Jota shouts at wrong camera in hilarious LFC TV blooper

Anyone who works in media knows it’s rare everything goes to plan on a shoot, and that was certainly the case when Diogo Jota teamed up with LFC TV.

Although a minor error, a funny blooper was left in the Portugal international’s signing day video.

Jota was asked to shout (as if celebrating a match-winning goal), but he did so at the wrong camera, shouted “f**k”, and had to do it again!

Fair play to the LFC TV staff member who offered to do it with the new signing if he felt silly doing it alone!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 3.34: