(Video) Grujic’s goal highlight of excellent outing as Liverpool’s strength in depth highlighted

We think Marko Grujic would and should get Liverpool between £20m and £30m in usual circumstances.
He’s a good player with good pedigree in the Bundesliga – and has both technical and physical attributes in abundance.
Tonight v Lincoln, he looked very solid in holding midfield – passing well and providing a platform from which our attackers could create.
He also scored his first Liverpool goal in three years – which will either do him a world of confidence or encourage any potential buyer to take the plunge before October’s transfer window closes.
The effort needed saving really, but we’d rather focus on the Serbian!
COMMENTS