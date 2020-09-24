(Video) Grujic’s goal highlight of excellent outing as Liverpool’s strength in depth highlighted

We think Marko Grujic would and should get Liverpool between £20m and £30m in usual circumstances.

He’s a good player with good pedigree in the Bundesliga – and has both technical and physical attributes in abundance.

Tonight v Lincoln, he looked very solid in holding midfield – passing well and providing a platform from which our attackers could create.

He also scored his first Liverpool goal in three years – which will either do him a world of confidence or encourage any potential buyer to take the plunge before October’s transfer window closes.

The effort needed saving really, but we’d rather focus on the Serbian!