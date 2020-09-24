(Video) Jones’ best bits from 10/10 performance v. Lincoln in EFL Cup – including two goals

Curtis Jones dropped a deserving Man of the Match performance in the League Cup for Liverpool against Lincoln City on Thursday night.

The young Scouser bagged himself a brace in the first-half and continued to impress through, with Jurgen Klopp watching intently from the sidelines.

Now donning the coveted No.17 shirt, Jones’ role in Liverpool’s first team continues to grow as he makes builds and builds on his amazing potential.

In the video below, you can see is best bits from the Reds’ 7-2 win over Lincoln – it’s a scorcher!

Pictures via Sky Sports.