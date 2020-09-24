(Video) LFC TV joke with Jota that his son is going to grow up to be a Scouser

Diogo Jota’s surprise move to Liverpool for a fee of around £41million was swiftly completed last week and the forward seems excited to get started.

LFC TV released a brilliant video of the day the Portugal international signed for the Reds online – and it’s a belter.

As Jota was getting himself comfortable in the dressing room at Anfield, he was chatting about his newly born son.

One of the members of LFC TV’s team joked with him that he’ll now grow up to be a Scouser!

Hopefully it won’t be long until he swaps “ola”/”hello” for “what’s ‘appenin’?”

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 1.09: